argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $542.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $542.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $522.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.53.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on argenx

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $451.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.48. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.