ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.