ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $249,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

ATSG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 110,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,393. The company has a market cap of $868.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

