ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 36,532 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 1,036,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

