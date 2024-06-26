ARGA Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 317,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

