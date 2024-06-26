ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $1.05 Million in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,187,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after acquiring an additional 262,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in THOR Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 192,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,197. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Citigroup lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THO

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.