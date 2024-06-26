ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,423,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251,704 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco accounts for 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Banco Bradesco worth $55,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885,211 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,275,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 476,197 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 3,734,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810,801. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

