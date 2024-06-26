ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 3.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $107,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIDU remained flat at $88.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 862,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

