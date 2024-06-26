ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 3.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $107,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIDU remained flat at $88.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 862,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $156.98.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
