ARGA Investment Management LP Has $211.31 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,359 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 7.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.75% of Trip.com Group worth $211,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after acquiring an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CLSA increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

TCOM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 976,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

