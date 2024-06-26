ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 2,469 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. 19,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

