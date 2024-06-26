Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $19,791,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

