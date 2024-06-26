Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 5.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 1,170,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,068,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.