Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Company Profile

The Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income Fund (VWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income index. The fund is a passively managed ETF that tracks an index of US equity securities and bond ETFs. The asset allocation fund uses an optimizer to maximize income and minimize volatility.

