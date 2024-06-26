Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 287.93% from the stock’s current price.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 812,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.81. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

