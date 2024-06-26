Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.83. 34,308,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,958,238. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.