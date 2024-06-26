Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $208.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.46.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAPL opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.94. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
