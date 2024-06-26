Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.16 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,281 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

