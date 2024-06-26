Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE AND traded down C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$741.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$45.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.48.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AND. Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.