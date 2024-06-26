Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.1 %
TSE AND traded down C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$741.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$45.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.48.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
