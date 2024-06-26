Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $36.50

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

