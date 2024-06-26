Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 92.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,145. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

