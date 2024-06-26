American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 86.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $38,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in American Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.41. 378,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,569. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

