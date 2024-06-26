American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 2.7% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.89. 1,701,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

