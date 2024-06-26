American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,821 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,252.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,586 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL remained flat at $11.13 on Wednesday. 30,255,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,106,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Get Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.