Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $213.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $189.81. Approximately 11,638,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,855,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.