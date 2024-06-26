Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,541,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average is $199.49. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

