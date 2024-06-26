Altimmune Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 8,714 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

