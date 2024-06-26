Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $291.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $231.00 and last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 494373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

