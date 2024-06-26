ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALE

ALLETE Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 150,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 152,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.