Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 6,043,520 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

