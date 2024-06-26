Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3925 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance
APTL stock remained flat at $55.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Alaska Power & Telephone has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $73.50.
Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile
