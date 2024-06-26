AHL Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 54.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 177,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 67,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 615,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 188,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,293,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,148,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

