AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,948. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $167.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

