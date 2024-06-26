agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 2,561,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,057,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGL

agilon health Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in agilon health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,333,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in agilon health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.