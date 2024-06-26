AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.83.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. AGCO has a one year low of $97.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.