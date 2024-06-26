Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AEMD opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

