Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
