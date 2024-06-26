AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.48 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.20.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.81. The company had a trading volume of 739,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,114. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.32.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

