ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.50

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 66293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

