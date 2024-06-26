ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.50

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 66293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSE
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.