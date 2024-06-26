Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.62 and last traded at $527.83. 423,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,548,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.