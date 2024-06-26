Achain Trading Down 0.7% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $674.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

