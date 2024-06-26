Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accolade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Accolade by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accolade by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Accolade has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. Accolade’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

