AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. 425,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,458. AAON has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in AAON by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AAON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

