7,582 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 23,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

