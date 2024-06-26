739 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,622,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average of $435.05. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

