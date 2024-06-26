6,127 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 410,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 205,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,823. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,984,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

