2,452 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $634,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,723. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

