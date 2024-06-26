2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 54,900 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 54,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 7,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.19.

On Thursday, April 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,090.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 49,600 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,040.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

TSE:JAG opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

