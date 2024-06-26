18,036 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,275,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 302,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,849. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

