1,384 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,384 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after buying an additional 125,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $146.77. 3,335,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

