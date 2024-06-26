12,489 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $861,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after buying an additional 1,552,693 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,278. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

