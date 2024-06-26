1,248 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.0 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $16.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $843.12. 4,717,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $836.84 and a 200-day moving average of $732.82.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.